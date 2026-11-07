Assam Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday, November 7 reviewed the progress of various agricultural and irrigation schemes in Goalpara district, holding discussions with farmers, traders and departmental officials on measures to improve agricultural infrastructure, expand irrigation coverage and strengthen market access.

Accompanied by MLAs Tankeswar Rabha and Pabitra Rabha, Hazarika visited the Darangiri Banana Market, where he interacted with farmers and traders and discussed ways to improve market facilities and agricultural support. He assured cultivators that the government would facilitate the supply of quality banana seedlings and gradually expand irrigation facilities to benefit farmers.

The minister also inspected the construction of a new market building at Darangiri and directed officials to complete the remaining work and make the facility operational by January 2027.

Focus on oil palm cultivation, farmer producer companies

During his visit to Deulguri, Hazarika inspected an oil palm plantation before chairing a review meeting with departmental officials, farmers and other stakeholders.

The meeting reviewed farmer registration, distribution of seedlings, expansion of oil palm cultivation and implementation of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF).

Strengthening Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) was another key focus area. The state government has set a target of establishing 1,500 FPCs across Assam. Discussions were also held on setting up at least two mushroom processing units in Goalpara to improve local processing facilities and create better market opportunities for farmers.

The meeting also explored the potential for Makhana cultivation through the identification of suitable water bodies, promotion of Agar cultivation and preparation of Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) to accelerate the development of irrigation infrastructure.

During the programme, Paddy Procurement Certificates were distributed among farmers who had sold their produce to the government under the state's procurement system.

Hazarika subsequently inspected the Habri Field Irrigation Scheme (FIS) and Deosila FIS under the Dudhnoi Legislative Assembly constituency.

Habri FIS currently covers around 100 hectares against its total irrigation potential of 600 hectares. Similarly, Deosila FIS covers approximately 405 hectares, while its overall irrigation potential stands at 940 hectares.

The minister assured farmers that steps would be taken to ensure both projects utilise their full irrigation potential by next year. He also directed departmental officials to expedite the necessary procedures to expand the coverage of the schemes and bring more agricultural land under irrigation.

During the visit, Hazarika felicitated Assam Gaurav awardee and progressive farmer Harakanta Basumatary at his residence in recognition of his contribution to agriculture, particularly in edible oil palm cultivation.

The minister also inaugurated the Gram Panchayat Level Competitions under Khel Maharan 3.0 at Udaipur Playground in Dudhnoi. The programme was attended by MLAs Tankeswar Rabha and Pabitra Rabha, the Goalpara District Commissioner and other dignitaries.

The visit focused on reviewing the implementation of ongoing agricultural schemes, identifying gaps in irrigation infrastructure and exploring opportunities to diversify cultivation and improve farmers' access to markets and processing facilities.