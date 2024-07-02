Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said that the construction of broken embankment in Bankuwal and Golaghat will begin in three days. He further added the team will use advanced technologies to expidite the process and that the work will be completed in 15 days.

The minister also assured to provide immediate relief to the affected people due to severe floods.

The embankment, which suffered significant damage during the recent monsoon floods, has been a cause of concern for the villagers, who have faced severe disruptions to their daily lives.

The ongoing flood situation in Assam has escalated, impacting 14 districts and affecting 2,70,628 residents. According to reports, the state has received an average rainfall of 21.6 mm, exacerbating the crisis.

Flood warnings have been issued across 41 revenue circles and 698 villages.

ALSO READ | Assam floods: Air Force rescues 13 stranded fishermen from Brahmaputra islet

Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra at Dibrugarh, Nimatighat (Jorhat), and Tezpur, along with Subansiri at Badatighat (Lakhimpur), Dikhow at Sivasagar, Dichang at Nanglamuraghat (Sivasagar), and Beki at Barpeta Road Bridge, are flowing above the danger mark.

In the last 24 hours, two people died in the Dhemaji district.

ALSO READ | Assam: Missing vegetable trader found dead in Brahmaputra amidst flood crisis

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 1, assured the public of continuous monitoring of the flood situation in Dibrugarh, where thirteen fishermen were stranded on a riverine islet in the Brahmaputra River since June 28.