Pijush Hazarika slams Akhil Gogoi, politics has no place at Zubeen Garg’s last rites

Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday, October 6 strongly criticized Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, condemning the politicization of singer-actor Zubeen Garg’s last rites. Hazarika termed the act as “utterly shameful,” expressing disappointment over political gestures during a solemn cultural event.



Speaking on the incident, Hazarika said, “While the people of Assam paid their heartfelt Shraddhanjali to our beloved Zubeen Da in a traditional Assamese manner, Akhil Gogoi chose a gesture alien to our culture — one that appeared overtly political.”



Hazarika specifically pointed to Gogoi’s act of raising his hands during the ceremony, calling it “completely unacceptable” and emphasizing that such gestures during a time of mourning undermine the sanctity of the occasion.



He further added, “Zubeen Da was not just an artist; he was the pride of Assam. People from all walks of life united to honour him in a traditional and heartfelt manner. It is disheartening to witness political posturing overshadow genuine grief.”