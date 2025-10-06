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Pijush Hazarika slams Akhil Gogoi, politics has no place at Zubeen Garg’s last rites

Pijush Hazarika slams Akhil Gogoi, politics has no place at Zubeen Garg’s last rites

Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday, October 6 strongly criticized Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, condemning the politicization of singer-actor Zubeen Garg’s last rites. Hazarika termed the act as “utterly shameful,” expressing disappointment over political gestures during a solemn cultural event.

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Pijush Hazarika slams Akhil Gogoi, politics has no place at Zubeen Garg’s last rites

Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday, October 6 strongly criticized Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, condemning the politicization of singer-actor Zubeen Garg’s last rites. Hazarika termed the act as “utterly shameful,” expressing disappointment over political gestures during a solemn cultural event.


Speaking on the incident, Hazarika said, “While the people of Assam paid their heartfelt Shraddhanjali to our beloved Zubeen Da in a traditional Assamese manner, Akhil Gogoi chose a gesture alien to our culture — one that appeared overtly political.”


Hazarika specifically pointed to Gogoi’s act of raising his hands during the ceremony, calling it “completely unacceptable” and emphasizing that such gestures during a time of mourning undermine the sanctity of the occasion.


He further added, “Zubeen Da was not just an artist; he was the pride of Assam. People from all walks of life united to honour him in a traditional and heartfelt manner. It is disheartening to witness political posturing overshadow genuine grief.”

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Oct 06, 2025
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