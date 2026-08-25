Pijush Hazarika urges 1,000+ CMAAA beneficiaries in Assam's Jagiroad to invest in productive agri-based activities

Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika interacted with more than 1,000 beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA) in Jagiroad and reviewed how young entrepreneurs are building businesses with support under the scheme.

Hazarika encouraged beneficiaries to move beyond conventional trading activities and invest in productive sectors such as poultry, fisheries, piggery, farming and horticulture to create sustainable sources of income.

He also urged young entrepreneurs to explore opportunities under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), along with emerging sectors such as makhana cultivation and other agri-based activities, to increase earnings and strengthen Assam’s self-reliance.

During the interaction, beneficiaries shared their experiences of starting and expanding businesses with assistance received under the CMAAA.

Hazarika emphasised the importance of entrepreneurship and productive investment in creating sustainable livelihoods and strengthening the state’s rural economy. The CMAAA is designed to promote entrepreneurship among Assam’s youth, with government support aimed at helping beneficiaries establish and expand their ventures.