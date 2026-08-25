Pijush Hazarika urges 1,000+ CMAAA beneficiaries in Assam's Jagiroad to invest in productive agri-based activities
Pijush Hazarika met more than 1,000 CMAAA beneficiaries in Jagiroad to review their ventures and push agri-based investment. He said productive entrepreneurship in sectors such as poultry, fisheries and horticulture can strengthen livelihoods and Assam's rural economy.
- Beneficiaries discussed how scheme support helped launch and expand local businesses
- Minister stressed sustainable income through poultry, fisheries, piggery, horticulture and farming
- Young entrepreneurs were advised to explore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund opportunities
Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika interacted with more than 1,000 beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA) in Jagiroad and reviewed how young entrepreneurs are building businesses with support under the scheme.
Hazarika encouraged beneficiaries to move beyond conventional trading activities and invest in productive sectors such as poultry, fisheries, piggery, farming and horticulture to create sustainable sources of income.
He also urged young entrepreneurs to explore opportunities under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), along with emerging sectors such as makhana cultivation and other agri-based activities, to increase earnings and strengthen Assam’s self-reliance.
During the interaction, beneficiaries shared their experiences of starting and expanding businesses with assistance received under the CMAAA.
Hazarika emphasised the importance of entrepreneurship and productive investment in creating sustainable livelihoods and strengthening the state’s rural economy. The CMAAA is designed to promote entrepreneurship among Assam’s youth, with government support aimed at helping beneficiaries establish and expand their ventures.
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