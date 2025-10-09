Pijush Hazarika visits erosion-hit Dibrugarh, assures swift action at Kachari Ghat

The mighty Brahmaputra River has once again unleashed its fury on Dibrugarh, with severe erosion near Kachari Ghat sparking widespread panic among residents. The escalating erosion has not only swallowed vast stretches of land but also threatens key public spaces and residential areas along the riverbank.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the affected site on Thursday, October 9 to assess the damage and review the ongoing anti-erosion measures. Expressing deep concern, the Minister said that controlling a river as powerful as the Brahmaputra remains one of the most complex challenges for the state’s water management authorities.

“It is extremely difficult to control a river of this magnitude. Achieving 100 percent protection from erosion is impossible. However, we are taking every possible step to safeguard Dibrugarh,” Hazarika stated while addressing the media.

The Minister informed that a major anti-erosion project worth ₹300 crore is currently underway to protect the riverbank. As part of the initiative, the department plans to deploy around 32,000 C-type geo-bags to strengthen vulnerable stretches. Hazarika added that arrangements have been made to expedite the process on a war footing.

The situation at Kachari Ghat, located behind the old court building, has become particularly alarming. Within minutes, the Brahmaputra washed away hundreds of geo-bags, swallowing nearly 100 meters of land. The destruction has consumed a public park, a large playground, a yoga centre, and even a site used for idol immersion. Eyewitnesses described the scene as resembling an earthquake, as the embankment collapsed with thunderous force.

Residents of the area have expressed growing frustration over what they perceive as delays and inadequacies in anti-erosion measures. The erosion has now reached perilously close to the town’s protective dyke, considered a vital defense for Dibrugarh. Reports have also surfaced of fresh erosion in Maijan Thakurabari and downstream localities, further heightening fears of large-scale damage.

Assuring the public, Minister Hazarika reiterated the government’s commitment to mitigating the crisis.

“While complete protection may not be possible, our priority is to minimize damage and safeguard lives and property. The administration is taking all necessary steps to contain the river’s destructive impact,” he affirmed.

As the Brahmaputra continues to gnaw away at the riverbanks, Dibrugarh’s residents remain on edge—hoping for swift and effective intervention before the river claims more ground.