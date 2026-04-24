Pijush Hazarika welcomes Gauhati HC order denying anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera; calls him ‘criminal, absconder’

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on April 24 welcomed the Gauhati High Court’s decision to deny anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera, calling him a “criminal and absconder” and alleging his involvement in forging documents to manipulate the election outcome.



The Gauhati High Court rejected Khera’s anticipatory bail plea in connection with an FIR lodged by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



Observing that the case goes beyond the realm of simple defamation and discloses a prima facie offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the court refused to grant relief. It held that custodial interrogation was necessary to uncover the origin and authenticity of the documents relied upon by Khera and to identify those involved in their procurement.



Justice Parthjyoti Saikia, while rejecting the plea, noted that the allegations made by Khera during a press conference in Guwahati regarding Riniki Bhuyan Sharma appeared to be based on documents which, according to the investigation so far, were prima facie false.



The court further recorded that Khera had not substantiated his claims “beyond doubt” and had failed to demonstrate that the documents relied upon by him were genuine.



Reacting to the development, Hazarika, in a post on X, alleged that Khera had forged land deeds and fake passports to “manipulate the election outcome” and compromise India’s relations with other sovereign nations.



He also raised questions about what he described as a “nefarious operation”, asking who else was involved and whether Khera acted independently or at the behest of others.



“Now we need more answers: Who were his co-conspirators? Was fugitive Khera the mastermind or a mere front for someone’s dirty game? Who financed this operation and what other documents did they forge? Were there international actors from across the border in this illegal enterprise?” Hazarika said.



The minister further alleged that Khera had been operating through intermediaries and asserted that he and his “co-conspirators will face the wrath of law.”



“PS: I am told that this absconder has been engaging through intermediaries but he has forgotten that Assam Police operates under the rule of law. He and each of his co-conspirators will face the wrath of law,” he added.



The case stems from allegations made by Khera during a press conference in Guwahati, which led to the filing of the FIR by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.



(Inputs from ANI)