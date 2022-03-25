The first aviation pilot training institution in Northeast India, granting Commercial Pilot License (CPL), is set to open its doors in mid-April 2022 at Assam's Lilabari airport.

According to media reports, two planes for pilot training have arrived in Lilabari, Lakhimpur District.

The single-engine Technam P2008JC and multi-engine Technam P2006T training aircraft landed at Lilabari from Baramati, Maharashtra.

The Red Bird Flight Training Academy was awarded the contract to run three Flying Training Organizations (FTOs) around the country, one of which is in Lilabari.

“Pilots will be trained in India. Cash flow to foreign training schools will reduce. Also the target to boost the aviation industry needs pilots.” – told a senior official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to TOI.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Lilabari Airport wrote “Most awaited day of #Lilabari

class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0"> and NER, finally two flying machines have arrived today at Lilabari Airport for Redbird Flying Training Academy to empower the youth for brighter future with wings. Both aircrafts were greeted with the traditional water canon salute.”">

Responding to the same, the Red Bird Flight Training Academy remarked “Thank you ">@aailbrairport, It is our pleasure to be north east’s first flying school. We promise to deliver the best training in co-ordination with Lilabari Airport and hope to see Indian Aviation taking off to new avenues #Redbirdaviation ">

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VK Singh, the Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation, said the Lok Sabha on Thursday that India may require 1,000 commercial pilots each year over the next 5-6 years.