Pistol and live ammunition seized at Assam's New Bongaigaon Railway Station; Bihar man detained

In a major security operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) detained a man from Bihar after recovering a factory-made pistol and five rounds of live ammunition during a routine search at New Bongaigaon Railway Station on the night of July 20.

According to police, a GRP team led by Sub-Inspector Sanjib Choudhury was conducting regular security checks at the station when they noticed a man moving under suspicious circumstances within the station premises.

During questioning, the police searched the trolley bag carried by the suspect and recovered one factory-made pistol along with five rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunition from inside the bag.

The detained individual has been identified as Satish Kumar (49), a resident of Gopalganj district in Bihar. Police said he failed to produce any valid licence or legal documents for possession of the firearm.

The following items were seized from his possession:

One pistol

Five rounds of live ammunition

One trolley bag

One mobile phone

One Aadhaar card

One railway ticket

New Bongaigaon Railway Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused. Further investigation is underway to determine the intended destination of the firearm and whether any larger network is involved in the case.