Pistol and live ammunition seized at Assam's New Bongaigaon Railway Station; Bihar man detained
Government Railway Police detained a Bihar man after recovering a pistol and five live rounds at New Bongaigaon Railway Station. Investigators are now examining where the weapon was headed and whether others were involved.
- GRP team spotted the suspect during routine night security checks
- Sub-Inspector Sanjib Choudhury led the operation inside station premises actively
- Police found 7.65 mm live cartridges inside the man's trolley bag
In a major security operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) detained a man from Bihar after recovering a factory-made pistol and five rounds of live ammunition during a routine search at New Bongaigaon Railway Station on the night of July 20.
According to police, a GRP team led by Sub-Inspector Sanjib Choudhury was conducting regular security checks at the station when they noticed a man moving under suspicious circumstances within the station premises.
During questioning, the police searched the trolley bag carried by the suspect and recovered one factory-made pistol along with five rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunition from inside the bag.
The detained individual has been identified as Satish Kumar (49), a resident of Gopalganj district in Bihar. Police said he failed to produce any valid licence or legal documents for possession of the firearm.
The following items were seized from his possession:
One pistol
Five rounds of live ammunition
One trolley bag
One mobile phone
One Aadhaar card
One railway ticket
New Bongaigaon Railway Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused. Further investigation is underway to determine the intended destination of the firearm and whether any larger network is involved in the case.
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