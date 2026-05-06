Pistol, grenade recovered during raid in Silchar, two detained

A search operation carried out by police in Assam’s Silchar on May 6 led to the recovery of a 9 mm Italian-made pistol, live ammunition and a Chinese-type grenade from a house in the Ramnagar area along FCI Road.

Police said the operation was conducted around 4.30 pm in connection with Lakhipur Police Station Case No. 64/2026 registered under Section 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act.

During the raid, officers recovered five rounds of live ammunition along with several documents and mobile handsets from the possession of two individuals identified as Laishram Tiken Meitei and Monalisha Chanu.

The seizure of a grenade alongside illegal firearms has raised security concerns in the Barak Valley region, where police have intensified surveillance following reports of illegal arms movement.

Both suspects are being questioned, and further legal formalities are underway, police added.