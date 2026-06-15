Plantation drive to restore wildlife habitats launched in Assam’s Majuli

A plantation drive to create a dense forest of 2,000 native trees using the Miyawaki method was launched in Assam’s Majuli district on Monday, June 15, as part of an effort to restore wildlife habitats and enhance ecological resilience in the river island.

The initiative is being undertaken by Woolah Tea in partnership with the Balipara Foundation, an organisation working on ecological restoration, community-based conservation and sustainable development.

The first phase of the programme is being implemented at Dhapk Gaon in Majuli and forms part of a larger plan to plant 10,000 trees. The drive has been timed to coincide with the monsoon plantation season to improve sapling survival rates.

Woolah Tea founder Upamanyu Borkakoty said Majuli, recognised globally as a key biodiversity area and an important bird area, has witnessed significant loss of native tree cover due to erosion and human activities. The degradation, he said, has affected habitats used by several species, including endangered vultures and hog deer.

The plantation project employs the Miyawaki method, an afforestation technique developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. The approach involves planting native species densely to create multi-layered forests that grow faster and support higher biodiversity than conventional plantations.

According to the organisers, the first phase will involve planting 20 indigenous species, including canopy and fruit-bearing trees, across a 0.25-hectare plot. The dense plantation model is expected to accelerate canopy formation, improve carbon sequestration and create habitat corridors for wildlife.

Borkakoty described the initiative as the beginning of a long-term restoration effort. He said the project would include community-led protection measures, regular monitoring and gap-filling activities over the next year to improve survival rates and support future phases of the 10,000-tree programme.

The organisers said the project aims to contribute to climate action while helping restore ecological balance in one of Assam’s most environmentally significant landscapes.