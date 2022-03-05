Guwahati: BJP Assam Pradesh spokesperson Pabitra Margherita today while addressing the Press Conference at BJP HQ Hengrabari told that the people of Majuli and 80 Municipal Board have already made their mind to vote for development and progressive work.

He further requested the people to come out and large numbers and vote to make the democracy more vibrant, transparent, and powerful.

Refuting the allegation of MP Ajit Bhuyan on Assam Govt. and BJP on the issues of regionalism, Pabitra Margherita told that Ajit Bhuyan had become an MP with the help of AIUDF, the party which owes its birth to the opposition of scrapping of IMDT act, and Mr. Bhuyan doesn't have the right to speak anything about language, culture, history, and regionalism of Assam.

Margherita remarked that Ajit Bhuyan for his lust to gain power and post has cheated the regional sentiments of the Assamese people. He further compared Ajit Bhuyan to Modern 'Mir Jafar' who helped Robert Clive to defeat Sirajudaullah in the battle of Plassey and made India the colony of East India Company.

Margherita also stressed that AJP and Raijor Dal have laid their arms in front of Congress and accepted its supremacy. By making a coalition with Congress, the murderer of 855 martyrs of Assam agitation, the supporters of illegal Bangladeshis, leaders of AJP and Raijor Dal, Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, and Akhil Gogoi have proved to be the 'Jaichands' of Assam.

The massive crowd in BJP rally and only 300 or less in a grand rally at Majuli attended by the Presidents of Congress, AJP, and Raijor Dal signifies the acceptability of BJP among the voters of Assam.

Rejecting the allegations of the MLA of Sivsagar Akhil Gogoi on Rupam Goswami, in-charge of BJP Sivsagar district and BJP District Committee about threatening the Raijor Dal, Pabitra Margherita told that such allegations are baseless, hilarious and portray the escapist attitude of Akhil Gogoi which he adopts when the defeat is very clear and near.

Speaking to the remarks on milk-producing cows in the rally of Majuli, Pabitra Margherita observed that green cropping filled, a fruit-laden tree and a milk-producing cow are the positive symbols of Sanatani culture and may not have the same meaning for the people who consider cows as neglected animal and source of food.

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