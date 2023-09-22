Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday continued his swipe on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and asked if the deities in Hindu temples are lying for ages just like that.

Taking to his X handle (Twitter) Assam CM wrote, "Rahul ji - Are you convinced that deities in Hindu temples have been there for ages just like that? People do not derive spiritual solace from Murtis? Then why do you visit temples? Please do not have so much contempt for Hindus."

This comes after Rahul Gandhi compared the Members of Parliament (MPs) with idols in temples, 'having no power'.



Also Read: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi compares Members of Parliament with idols in temple with 'no power'

Rahul ji - Are you convinced that deities in Hindu temples have been there for ages just like that? People do not derive spiritual solace from Murtis? Then why do you visit temples?



Please do not have so much contempt for Hindus. pic.twitter.com/gYWVPU99bG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2023

Addressing a press conference a day after the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government saying the bill is a "distraction and diversion tactic from the demand for a caste census". MPs like Murtis in temple: Rahul Gandhi Hitting out at Amit Shah for saying that the BJP has OBC representation in Lok Sabha, the Gandhi scion said that no BJP MP can take any decision or participate in making a law. "Neither Congress MP, BJP MP, nor any other MP. MPs have been turned into murtis in temples. OBC MPs have been filled like murtis (in the Parliament) but they don't have any power. There is no contribution to running the country. This is a question I have raised," Rahul Gandhi said.