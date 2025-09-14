‘PM called immediately after reaching Kolkata, assured all support’: Himanta on Assam earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma within minutes of landing in Kolkata on September 14, inquiring about damages from the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that had struck Udalguri district hours earlier and assuring complete central government support.

The call came as assessment teams were still evaluating damage across six districts, with two girls injured when a ceiling collapsed at Danda Saharia Girls' Hostel in Udalguri - the only casualties reported from the 4:41 pm tremor.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji arrived in Kolkata a short while ago from Jorhat, Assam. Immediately upon his arrival, he called me to enquire about the earthquake and the damages caused. He assured me of all possible support from the Government of India. I thank him for his concern. At present, the situation is under control, and our teams are on the ground assessing the extent of the damages," Sarma posted on X.

The shallow 5-kilometre-deep earthquake caused structural damage across multiple districts, with Sonitpur recording the most property damage, including a partially damaged house in Balishiha Gaon and additional building damage in Chariduar Revenue Circle.

Udalguri district, where the epicentre was located at coordinates 26.78°N and 92.33°E, also reported a house roof collapse in Amguri under Kalaigaon Revenue Circle, with Circle Officer teams dispatched for verification.

Minor wall cracks appeared in houses across Biswanath and Gohpur revenue circles, while Darrang district saw non-structural damage to Vishal Mega Mart in Kharupetia town, including broken glass windows and damaged false ceiling.

In Hojai district, visible cracks developed on building walls in Amlipukhuri village, and Nalbari district reported partial ceiling damage to a community hall within Namghar premises in Kendukuchi village.

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal responded on social media: "Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being."

All other District Disaster Management Authorities reported no damages in preliminary assessments submitted by 7 pm Sunday to the State Emergency Operations Centre. Detailed damage reports are awaited as teams continue ground assessments across affected areas.