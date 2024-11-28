The Demo Farm Lab and Training Center, a significant component under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme, was officially inaugurated by Dr. Arun Kumar Sarma, Director General of the North East Center for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR). The event was marked by an interactive session with farmers, emphasizing the importance of organic farming and knowledge-sharing among stakeholders.

The inauguration witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including Dr. A.K. Yadav (Chief Consultant, MOVCD-NER), Dr. Usha Dixit (Scientist-F, AI Division, Department of Science and Technology), and other key representatives from prominent scientific and agricultural institutions. Senior officials and researchers from NECTAR, such as Dr. Krishna Kumar, Shri Simon Phukan, and Dr. Biman Chandra Barua, also participated in the event.

NECTAR is spearheading the project titled **"Promoting Scientific Organic Agriculture in North East India,"** which aims to establish 250 organic clusters across Northeastern states. The initiative targets the training of 250 Master Trainers and 25,000 farmers in organic agriculture. A pivotal aspect of this project is the Demo Farm Lab, designed to provide practical knowledge and skills for implementing sustainable farming practices.

Highlighting the significance of the Demo Farm Lab, the programme included live demonstrations of a soil testing kit called **Vasundhara**—a cutting-edge technology developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and transferred to NECTAR. This tool enables farmers to assess soil organic carbon content and pH levels efficiently.

Additionally, Android mobile phones were distributed to Master Trainers from five selected clusters in Karbi Anglong, facilitating better communication and access to digital resources. The event underscored the transformative potential of technology and scientific practices in revolutionizing organic farming in the region.

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