Assamese beneficiaries praise Central schemes for affordable healthcare

People in Assam are lauding government initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP) and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, citing the tangible benefits they have received from these Central government programs.

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the largest government-run hospital in Northeast India, serves thousands of patients daily, particularly those from economically weaker sections seeking quality healthcare.

Many residents are also taking advantage of the PM Jan Aushadhi Pharmacy, where medicines are available at discounts ranging from 50 to 90 per cent, making essential treatment more affordable for the common people.

Mukul Kumar Deka, PM Jan Aushadhi Pharmacy owner, said, "Under the Janaushadhi Pariyojana, people get medicines at a reasonable price. The prices here are 50 to 90 per cent less compared to private pharmacies. Many poor people come to GMCH for treatment. When they are prescribed medicines, they face a financial burden. This pharmacy is a big relief for them. During OPD hours, there is a huge rush. The stock is expected to sell out within a week or a maximum of 10 days. Every day, 100 to 200 families come here to get medicines. The government has provided this facility for poor people."

Joba Pegu, an employee of Jan Aushadhi, said that discounts of up to 90 per cent are available here, and it provides huge relief to poor people.

A visiting beneficiary to the Jan Aushadhi Pharmacy said that costly medicines were not available.

"I would urge PM Modi to provide costly medicines," he said.

Dr Devajit Choudhury, Superintendent of GMCH, said, "There are a lot of stores regarding procurement of medicines under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. We are one of the largest beneficiary providers for all patients under the PM JAY scheme at GMCH. PM-JAY has touched the lives of lakhs of people in the whole country. There is a criterion for getting the card. The card is given according to the National Food Census of 2015."

"We are taking records of the 2015 National Food Security Act, and we are incorporating the names of those people on the website, and those who have a ration card can apply for the Ayushman card. The benefactors are selected and we give them benefits as per the package of the Central government. For different ailments, there are different packages," he added.