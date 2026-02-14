PM makes historic landing at Northeast’s first emergency landing facility in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, made a historic landing at the Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) aboard a C-130J aircraft in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.



After arriving at the Chabua Air Force Station, the Prime Minister took off again and landed at the newly constructed ELF at Moran on a reinforced stretch of National Highway-37, marking the operationalisation of the strategic facility.



The Rs 100-crore project comprises a 4.2-kilometre reinforced stretch on the Moran Bypass and has been developed as a multi-functional runway capable of handling Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets and transport aircraft. Officials said the facility will significantly enhance defence preparedness, logistical capabilities and disaster response mechanisms in the region.



Designed for both military and civil use, the ELF will also serve as an alternative landing strip to Dibrugarh Airport in case of emergencies, thereby strengthening critical infrastructure in Upper Assam and the broader Northeast.



The Prime Minister inaugurated the facility during the event. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Indian Air Force Chief A. P. Singh were present on the occasion.



The development is being seen as a major boost to strategic infrastructure in the Northeast, a region of growing importance in India’s defence and connectivity framework.