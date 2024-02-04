Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi today began his opening line at the mega public rally in Assamese at Khanapara in Guwahati.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, PM Modi spoke his opening lines in Assamese: "Aponalok xokoluke mor antorik xubhessa gyapon korilu" (I extend my heartiest greetings to you), evoking loud cheers from the people.

Talking about the new development projects, the foundation stone of which was laid, PM Modi said the medical projects in the state will connect Assam with South East Asia through the means of medical tourism. He said these projects will bring in development and employment opportunities for people. He also said that medical education and healthcare will give a new identity to Assam.

The Prime Minister also spoke of the grand welcome he received yesterday upon his arrival at Guwahati.

"I cam here yesterday and saw the grand way in which you welcomed me and showered your praises. Your love gives me energy," siad the Prime Minister.

He further thanked the people of Guwahati for lighting up lakh of diyas yesterday in his honour.

"I saw on TV how you lit up lakhs of diyas upon my arrival. Your love and your blessings are dear to me. Your love gives me energy to carry on and work more," said PM Modi.

Thousands gathered in Khanapara yesterday to illuminate a staggering 1,00,000 diyas, ushering in the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam.