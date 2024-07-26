Assam's Charaideo Moidams, an emblem of the Ahom dynasty's rich cultural heritage, have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, a significant recognition celebrated by both state and national leaders. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in this endeavor.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Sarma posted, "Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister for your unflinching guidance in our bid to enlist the #CharaideoMoidam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This, along with other efforts, will breathe life into the glorious Ahom era and ensure future generations are aware of Assam’s rich heritage."

Prime Minister Modi also shared his excitement on X, describing the achievement as a moment of "immense joy and pride for India." He highlighted the cultural significance of the Moidams, stating, "The Moidams at Charaideo showcase the glorious Ahom culture, which places utmost reverence to ancestors. I hope more people learn about the great Ahom rule and culture. Glad that the Moidams join the #WorldHeritage List."