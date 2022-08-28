With the objective of ending malnutrition in the state of Assam, the Union government is coming up with an innovative yet unique project that will address the prevailing issue of malnutrition in children.

The initiative named as ‘Project Sampoorna’ will be set up in Assam’s Bongaigaon district under which the mother of a healthy child from an Anganwadi center will meet the mother of a malnourished child every week and discuss all the nutrition related problem.

While addressing the nation in his ‘’Mann ki Baat” programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of eradicating malnutrition among children.

“In the series of festivals coming up, there’s one more which I want to draw your attention to…this one is aimed at eliminating malnutrition. #MannKiBaat,” wrote PM Modi on his Twitter handle.

With the aim of bringing mothers together as friends across the state of Assam, the government has initiated Project Sampoorna, which will tackle the issue of malnutrition and steps to eradicate it in more than 90 percent children.

With the help of Project Sampoorna, the government has set a target of eradicating malnutrition in children in this region with the stipulated time of one year.