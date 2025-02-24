Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati today, where he was received with great enthusiasm.

Taking to social media platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his excitement and gratitude for the Prime Minister’s visit.

"It is a privilege and honour to welcome the world’s most popular leader Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji to Assam. Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision drives us in our pursuit to build a Viksit Assam. 📍LGBI Airport, Guwahati," Sarma wrote.



Also Read: PM Modi, 60 ambassadors to watch mega Jhumur dance performance in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said ambassadors of 60 countries will be coming together for the first time in the state to watch a Jhumur dance performance by over 8,000 youths from tea garden areas next week.

He also announced cash incentives for all 8,500 participants of the ‘Jhumoir Binandini' programme scheduled for Monday, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The performance by 8,500 youths will start at 5:30 pm on February 24. To witness it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister Jaishankar, and ambassadors of 60 countries will be present," Sarma told reporters after reviewing the preparations at Sarusajai Indoor Stadium here.