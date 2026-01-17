PM Modi begins 2-day Assam visit with colourful roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his two-day visit to Assam with a grand roadshow from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati to Azara, drawing large crowds and vibrant cultural displays along the route.

The nearly four-kilometre-long roadshow witnessed enthusiastic participation from people who lined both sides of National Highway-17, waving and cheering as the Prime Minister passed through. The event turned into a celebration of Assam’s rich ethnic and cultural diversity, with multiple platforms set up along the roadside for performances by hundreds of artistes representing different communities from across the state.

Modi was received at the Guwahati airport by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and senior officials of the state government. State BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia, along with other senior party leaders, accompanied the Prime Minister during the roadshow.

As part of his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to witness a massive Bodo folk dance performance titled ‘Bagurumba Dwhou 2026’ at the Arjun Bhogeswar Barua Sports Complex, where around 10,000 performers are expected to participate, highlighting Assam’s cultural heritage on a grand scale.

On Sunday, Modi will travel to Kaliabor, where he will lay the foundation stone for the ₹6,957-crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, a key infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing wildlife protection in the Kaziranga National Park area. He is also slated to virtually flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains and address a public meeting before departing for West Bengal.

The Prime Minister’s visit is being viewed as significant for Assam, combining cultural outreach with major infrastructure and connectivity initiatives aimed at accelerating development in the state.

