Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the state to inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment Summit on February 24, the state's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused him of betraying the people of Assam, raising pressing concerns regarding unfulfilled promises made by the BJP-led government.

Addressing a press conference at AAP’s state office, the party’s National Joint Secretary Dr. Bhaban Choudhury questioned, "Before coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to expel illegal Bangladeshi immigrants within 16 May. What happened to that promise? Instead of expelling Bangladeshis, the Modi government introduced the CAA to grant them citizenship. Why this betrayal of the people of Assam? Moreover, the central government has yet to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, despite a report submitted by the Justice Biplab Sharma Committee."

Dr Choudhury also criticised the prolonged delay in granting tribal status to six indigenous communities of Assam, stating that both the central and state governments have been misleading the people for years. He demanded a final decision on this issue during the prime minister's upcoming visit.

Pointing out the BJP's failure to fulfill pre-election commitments, Dr. Choudhury said, “Before coming to power, the BJP declared that Assam’s flood crisis would be recognised as a national issue and promised a permanent solution. However, despite repeated devastating floods, the promise remains unfulfilled. The Prime Minister never visited Assam during flood disasters, yet he has time to attend cultural programs today.”

He further criticised the Modi government’s lack of sincerity towards the Northeast, stating, "The Prime Minister often refers to the Northeast as the 'Ashtalakshmi' (eight goddesses), yet he has shown no real commitment to solving Assam’s interstate border disputes and unemployment issues."

Bringing up the ongoing Manipur crisis, Dr. Choudhury remarked, “For nearly a year, Manipur has been burning, but the Prime Minister has not visited even once. If he is truly concerned about the Northeast, let him visit Manipur first, see how many homes have burned, how many lives have been lost, and how many women have been assaulted. Manipur is also a part of India and deserves the Prime Minister’s attention.”

In the press conference, AAP’s State Vice President Anurupa Deka called on the prime minister to address the concerns of Assam’s tea garden workers. She demanded an increase in their wages and emphasised the need for infrastructural development in model schools established in tea garden areas.

During his visit, PM Modi will attend a cultural program featuring the Jhumur dance of the tea tribe and indigenous communities at Sarusajai Stadium.