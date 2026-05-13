PM Modi calls for convoy austerity. Himanta already on it

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushes for austerity measures and reduced VIP convoys amid global economic uncertainty triggered by the Iran war, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is already operating with one of the leanest high-security convoys among Indian Chief Ministers.

Despite being a Z Plus protectee, Himanta Biswa Sarma’s convoy within Guwahati consists of only six vehicles, official sources said. Unlike many high-security political convoys seen across the country, the Assam Chief Minister’s movement does not include separate ambulances or jammer vehicles.

This does not come merely amid the current push towards fuel conservation and austerity following Prime Minister Modi’s recent call for reduced fuel consumption, smaller convoys, greater use of electric vehicles, and cost-cutting measures to cushion the economic fallout of rising global oil prices linked to the West Asia crisis as Himanta Biswa Sarma has been consciously practising this minimal convoy model for the last five years.

Sources said Sarma has consciously maintained a minimal convoy structure even after assuming office for a second consecutive term. Officials familiar with the Chief Minister’s movement said the convoy is designed to remain operationally efficient while avoiding unnecessary vehicle deployment.

However, the convoy size often increases once the Chief Minister travels outside Guwahati, primarily because district administration officials, police officers, and departmental teams join the movement during field visits and review meetings.

To address this, the Assam Chief Minister is now considering introducing a “caravan-style” official vehicle for district tours. The idea, according to sources, is to accommodate district officials, senior bureaucrats, and key officers in a single larger vehicle alongside the Chief Minister during inter-district travel.

Officials said the proposed system is aimed at reducing the number of accompanying vehicles while also making governance more efficient. The travel time could simultaneously be utilised for administrative discussions, project reviews, and coordination meetings on the move, thereby saving both time and resources.

The proposal aligns with the Centre’s larger austerity narrative and could become a model for reducing VIP movement expenditure without compromising administrative coordination or security management.

The move also reflects a growing trend among BJP-led governments to visibly project administrative minimalism and fuel-saving measures following the Prime Minister’s appeal for economic prudence.

