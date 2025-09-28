PM Modi calls Zubeen Garg 'Kohinoor of Assamese culture' in emotional Mann Ki Baat tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a heartfelt tribute to the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg during his 126th Mann Ki Baat broadcast on September 28, describing him as the "Kohinoor, the brightest gem of Assamese culture" and assuring listeners that his musical legacy would endure for generations.

The Prime Minister's emotional remembrance of Garg, who died in a drowning incident in Singapore on September 19, became the centrepiece of Sunday's radio programme. Modi emphasised that despite the singer's physical absence, his spirit would live on through his music and in the hearts of fans across Assam and India.

"Zubeen was the Kohinoor of Assamese culture. Though he is physically no longer with us in this world, he will always be with us in our hearts," Modi stated. He added that Garg's songs would continue to mesmerise future generations, highlighting the singer's unmatched contribution to Assamese cultural heritage.

The tribute underlined Garg's deep connection to his native culture and his significant impact on Indian music. Modi referenced the profound grief felt across the nation following the 52-year-old artist's untimely death, acknowledging his status as both a cultural icon and beloved entertainer who gained fame far beyond Assam's borders.

The Mann Ki Baat episode also featured commemorations of other notable figures, including Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, whom Modi praised as an inspiration for Indian youth. The Prime Minister also honoured legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, recognising her monumental contributions to Indian music and culture.

The Prime Minister also discussed cultural preservation efforts, particularly the government's initiative to secure UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage recognition for Chhath Puja. He emphasised how such international acknowledgement helps spread India's cultural heritage globally.

The broadcast wove together themes of culture, heritage, and patriotism, with Zubeen Garg's memory serving as an emotional focal point while celebrating India's achievements across music, arts, defence, and cultural preservation.

Garg's passing has left a significant void in the Indian music industry, particularly in Assamese entertainment. Known for hits like "Mayabini" and numerous other compositions, he was recognised not only as a versatile artist but also as a philanthropist who contributed extensively to community welfare initiatives.