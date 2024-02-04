Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Assam but not visiting trouble-torn Manipur.

Khera took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi for visiting Assam and not its neighbouring state of Manipur, which has been embroiled in ethnic tension since May last year.

Taking to social media platform X, Khera posted a screenshot of flights available on Monday (February 5) between Guwahati and Imphal, along with their varied prices.

"Dear PMO India. If Himanta (Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma) can book a chopper for you then it is fne, otherwise here is the list of lights between Guwahati and Imphal tomorrow. Please let us know if we need to make the booking," Pawan Khera said in the post.

Khera's party colleague Jairam Ramesh also targeted PM Modi for visiting Assam and not Manipur. Taking to X and sharing a news article about Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 3, Ramesh said that the absence of the BJP in Manipur as "a horrific anyay (injustice)".

"9 months to the day and yet no meeting with the PM who continues to maintain total silence on Manipur. The PM goes to Guwahati for a road show but cannot and will not go to Imphal. A horrific ANYAY by the PM on the people of Manipur," Jairam Ramesh said on social media.

The Congress has been consistently taking digs at PM Modi for not visiting Manipur. On the other hand, in their ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which started from Imphal, party MP Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly talked about BJP doing injustice around the country and how the grand old party is on a mission to bring "nyay (justice)".

PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Assam where he laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore.