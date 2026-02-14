PM Modi dedicates 50 electric buses to Gujarat's Bhavnagar, flags off service from Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, dedicated 50 state-of-the-art electric buses for Bhavnagar under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, flagging off the service from Assam while inaugurating development projects worth over Rs 25,450 crore in the northeastern state.

The PM-eBus Sewa Scheme aims to promote clean, reliable and sustainable urban transport through the introduction of electric buses in cities across India. In its initial phase, buses have been allocated to Maharashtra (Nagpur), Chandigarh and Assam (Guwahati), with Gujarat now joining the rollout.

Bhavnagar has become the first city in Gujarat to receive 50 buses under the scheme. A total of 100 buses are planned for the city, which is expected to significantly enhance its public transport system. The newly inducted buses are air-conditioned, fitted with CCTV cameras for passenger safety, and designed to be accessible for Divyangs (persons with disabilities).

Under the scheme, 750 electric buses are planned to operate across eight cities in Gujarat. These include 250 buses in Vadodara, 100 each in Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar, 50 each in Jamnagar and Junagadh, 80 in Gandhidham, and 20 in Navsari. The Gujarat Urban Development Mission is the nodal agency responsible for implementing the scheme in the state.

The initiative forms part of a broader national push towards environmentally friendly and energy-efficient public transport systems, positioning Gujarat among the leading states in building infrastructure and technical systems for electric mobility.