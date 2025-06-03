Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to inquire about the ongoing flood situation in the state. The call came amid continuous heavy rainfall that has led to widespread flooding, affecting thousands of residents across Assam and neighboring states.

CM Sarma briefed the Prime Minister on the current scenario, detailing the impact of the incessant rains and the extensive relief operations being carried out by the state government to support affected families.

He also highlighted the challenges faced in flood management and rescue efforts.

"I briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives. I also apprised him of the relief operation undertaken by the state government," CM Sarma wrote on his X handle.

A short while ago, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam.



I briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives. I also apprised him of the relief… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 3, 2025

Expressing concern for the victims, Prime Minister Modi assured the chief minister of the Central government’s full support in the state’s relief and rehabilitation activities. The Prime Minister’s gesture has been widely appreciated by the state administration.

"Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam", CM Sarma wrote on X to thank the prime minister for his continued support, stating it boosts the morale of both the government machinery and the people during these trying times.

Moreover, PM Modi also spoke to Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang following which the latter also shared a post on X, thanking him for his concern about the flood and landslide situation in the state.

He wrote, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my heartiest gratitude for your kind concern and support regarding the landslide and flood situation in the state. Our state administration remains fully committed to managing the situation and providing all necessary assistance to those affected. Thank you once again for your kind concern, Sir."



In Sikkim, the state government has officially declared the damage caused by continuous rainfall in Mangan district since May 28 as a "disaster" under Section 22(2)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Three army personnel died and six others went missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rain struck an Indian Army camp at Chaten in Lachen town on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, in Manipur, the Fire Service, Assam Rifles, SDRF, NDRF, and Indian Army are carrying out joint evacuation operations to rescue stranded medical students and staff from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal. The campus has been severely affected by waterlogging due to continuous heavy rainfall.