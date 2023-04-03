The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness over the developmental works which are furthering ‘Ease of Living’ in Silchar and surrounding areas.

In a tweet thread, Member of Parliament, Dr Rajdeep Roy informed about Silchar’s vikas yatra. He informed that whether it is education, cleanliness, healthcare, water supply, environment, transportation, availability of affordable housing, safety security and public services, quality of life has improved along with the economic ability of the region. He also spoke about CGHS Wellness Centre, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) and other developmental initiatives which are furthering the ease of lives of people of Silchar and surrounding areas.

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Glad that the fruits of development are furthering ‘Ease of Living’ in Silchar and surrounding areas. https://t.co/d071vTZZLC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2023

In reply to the tweet threads by Members of Parliament, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Glad that the fruits of development are furthering ‘Ease of Living’ in Silchar and surrounding areas.”