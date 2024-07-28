Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride over the inclusion of Assam's Charaideo Maidam in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites during his Mann Ki Baat radio address. This addition marks India's 43rd UNESCO World Heritage Site and the first Cultural World Heritage site from the Northeast.

Charaideo, the inaugural capital of the Ahom dynasty, holds significant historical importance. The Maidam, or burial mounds, served as repositories for the remains of Ahom ancestors and their valuable possessions. Modi emphasised that these structures symbolise reverence for the departed Ahom rulers and dignitaries.

The Prime Minister highlighted the Ahom Empire's remarkable longevity, spanning from the 13th to the early 19th century. He attributed this endurance to the strength of the empire's principles and beliefs.

Recalling his recent unveiling of the tallest statue of Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan on March 9, Modi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to pay respects at Lachit Maidam. He encouraged citizens to include Charaideo Maidam in their future travel itineraries.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the Prime Minister's efforts in preserving Assam's cultural heritage. He wrote, "It was special to hear Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji speak on his efforts to preserve Assam's rich civilisational heritage. We are blessed to witness this celebration of our ancient culture."