PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 1, extended birthday greetings to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his 57th birthday, lauding his leadership and the state’s progress under his tenure.



In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Warm birthday wishes to Assam CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji. Under his leadership, Assam has made remarkable progress in various sectors. Praying for his long and healthy life in the service of the people.”

Warm birthday wishes to Assam CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji. Under his leadership, Assam has made remarkable progress in various sectors. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people.@himantabiswa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2026





Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister has been at the centre of a political controversy following his sharp remarks against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi. On January 31, Sarma accused Congress leaders of prioritising the interests of illegal Bangladeshi migrants over those of indigenous Assamese people.



Responding to allegations made by Gogoi, Sarma said the Congress “only cares about illegal Bangladeshi migrants” and has little concern for the local population. “Thousand Gaurav Gogoi and Rahul Gandhi will be able to do nothing as far as I am concerned. Right now, the situation is very crucial for Assamese people, and it is about their existence in the state,” he said.



The Chief Minister’s comments come amid an ongoing political row over his recent statements on illegal immigration and the use of the term “Miya Muslims.” Sarma has defended his remarks, asserting that he did not coin the term and that it has been used within the community itself, referring to migrants from Bangladesh.



In another post on X, Sarma said critics should take note of the Supreme Court’s observations on Assam and illegal migration. “Those who are attacking me for my remarks on ‘Miyan’, a word used in Assam in the context of Bangladeshi Muslim illegal migration should pause and read what the Supreme Court of India itself has said about Assam. This is not my language, not my imagination, and not political exaggeration,” he said.



The remarks have intensified the political debate in the state, with immigration and identity emerging once again as key fault lines in Assam’s political discourse.



(Inputs from ANI)