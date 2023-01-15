Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, January 15 greeted people on the occasion of Pongal, Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti.



Extending greetings, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Best wishes on Magh Bihu. I hope this festival deepens our bond with nature and furthers the atmosphere of joy”.



“Pongal greetings to everyone, particularly the Tamil people worldwide. May this festival bring happiness and wonderful health in our lives,” tweeted PM Modi.

The prime minister also greeted the nation on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Magh Bihu occurs in the local month of 'Magh' in the middle of January. It is also known as 'Bhogali Bihu,' because it is celebrated with community feasts following the annual harvest.

For the first time since the covid pandemic began in 2020, the festival will be celebrated on a large scale across the state this year.



The food, which is made from the abundance of grains after the harvest, is the highlight of this festival. The night before 'Bhogali Bihu,' which falls on January 13 or 14 depending on the year, is known as 'Uruka,' which means the night of feasts. The villagers build bamboo huts called 'Bhelaghor,' or community kitchens, where they begin the festival preparations.



To commemorate the famous festival, various dishes made of vegetables, meat, and sweets such as Pitha and Laru are made out of sesame, molasses (black syrup from sugarcane), and coconut.

Men start the biggest post-harvest festival by erecting mejis (bonfires) and bhelaghars out of bamboo, leaves, and thatch.



The harvesting season comes to an end with the Bihu festival. It is celebrated in Assam with week-long feasts. Singing, dancing, feasts, and bonfires are all part of the festivities. People eat the food prepared for the feast in the bhelaghar and then burn the huts the next morning, according to the festive rituals.



Women prepare pithas (rice cakes), laru (made from rice powder), sesame, molasses (black syrup from sugarcane), puffed rice, flattened rice, and coconut. Feasts are held in open paddy fields, and people of all ages and walks of life attend the festival. Folk instruments are played, special festive songs are sung, and traditional fun games are played.



Also read : Assam: Fishery minister inaugurates retail fish selling outlet amidst Magh Bihu festivities