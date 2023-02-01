Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended warm greetings to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his birthday.



"Birthday greetings to the hardworking CM of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji. He is energetically transforming the state through numerous pro-people initiatives. Praying for his long and healthy life", tweeted PM Modi.



PM Modi also praised Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that Assam CM is actively transforming the state through numerous pro-people initiatives.



““Warm birthday greetings to Himanata Biswa Sarma Ji, Chief Minister of Assam. May the State and its people benefit from your able leadership and administration. Prayers for your long and healthy life”, Speaker Om Birla tweeted,” Speaker Om Birla wrote on Twitter.



Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Birthday greetings to CM Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. I pray that God grant him a long and healthy life".



Union Minister Amit Shah also praised CM Sarma while extending birthday greetings saying that the Chief Minister of Assam, through his unwavering efforts to implement PM Narendra Modi's development plan have successfully brought peace and progress to Assam.



Today, CM Sarma celebrates his 54th birthday with birthday greetings pouring in from all corners of the state and the country.



As part of his day's activities, CM Sarma will be inaugurating the foot-over bridge in Fancy Bazar, Guwahati today, on the day of his birthday (February 1), which will be a gift from his side to the public.



Also read :