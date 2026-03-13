PM Modi flags off 3 trains, unveils projects worth Rs 4,570 crore in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, March 13, unveiled development projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore and flagged off three new train services aimed at improving connectivity in Assam and the Northeast.

The prime minister launched the initiatives through video conferencing from Guwahati after his scheduled visit to Kokrajhar was cancelled due to bad weather.

The three train services flagged off include the Kamakhya–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Express, and Narangi–Agartala Express. The Kamakhya–Charlapalli service will provide direct rail connectivity between the Northeast and southern India, while the Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Express will strengthen links between Assam and West Bengal. The Narangi–Agartala Express will improve rail connectivity between Assam and Tripura.

The projects are expected to improve transportation, tourism, agricultural access, healthcare connectivity and rural mobility in the region, particularly in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for a Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop at Bashbari in Kokrajhar district, which is expected to strengthen railway maintenance infrastructure and create employment opportunities.

In addition, the prime minister performed the Bhoomi Poojan for Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative worth over Rs 3,200 crore, under which more than 900 kilometres of roads will be constructed across the state to improve inter-state connectivity and strengthen links between national highways and rural roads.

He also performed Bhoomi Poojan for six road infrastructure projects in the Bodoland Territorial Council area, including four flyovers and two bridges, with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Assam ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. On Saturday, March 14, he is scheduled to visit Silchar, where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth about Rs 23,550 crore.