PM Modi flags off Dibrugarh–Gomtinagar Amrit Bharat Express, boosting Northeast rail connectivity

In a significant push to enhance rail connectivity in the Northeast, the Dibrugarh–Gomtinagar–Dibrugarh Amrit Bharat Express was formally introduced on January 18, marking a new chapter in affordable long-distance travel for the region. The inaugural service was flagged off during a special ceremony at Diphu Railway Station, underscoring Indian Railways’ commitment to improving accessibility and passenger comfort across underserved corridors.

The non-AC Amrit Bharat Express, conceptualised under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was virtually flagged off by the Prime Minister via video conferencing. The event, held at around 6:00 pm, was organised under the supervision of the Divisional Railway Manager, Lumding Division, Northeast Frontier Railway.

Designed to offer a modern yet economical travel experience, the Amrit Bharat Express is equipped with ergonomically designed seating, fully connected coaches, sealed gangways, semi-automatic couplers, fire detection systems, talk-back units, and a twin-engine configuration to enhance operational safety and reliability. Notably, the train introduces several advanced safety features in non-AC coaches for the first time, aimed at improving passenger confidence on long-distance routes.

Operating as Train No. 15949 from Dibrugarh, the weekly service connects Assam’s major rail hub with Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, traversing key states including Assam, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. En route, the train halts at several important stations such as Diphu, Lumding, Dimapur, Guwahati, and others, significantly improving inter-state mobility for passengers from the Northeast.

The flagging-off ceremony at Diphu witnessed the presence of several dignitaries and local representatives, reflecting the importance of the new service for regional development. Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso attended as the guest of honour, alongside Diphu MLA Bidyasing Engleng, Ritesh Enghee, Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), AK Pandey, Railway ADM, Lumding, Abhijit Das, APRO, Dimapur, and senior officials from the DRM office, Lumding. Railway staff, local residents, and passengers were also present in large numbers.

Officials highlighted that the new train is expected to play a crucial role in boosting connectivity for Karbi Anglong and adjoining areas, facilitating smoother travel for students, workers, and families while strengthening economic and social linkages with mainland India.

The launch of the Amrit Bharat Express aligns with Indian Railways’ broader strategy to expand affordable, safe, and reliable long-distance services, particularly for regions like Assam and the Northeast. The event was widely covered by electronic and print media representatives, who were invited by railway authorities to document the milestone initiative.