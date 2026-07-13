PM Modi gifts Assam's Manohari Gold Tea to Indonesian President, showcasing state's tea heritage

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 12 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to take Assam's rich heritage to the global stage by incorporating it into India's diplomatic outreach.

Sharing the update on X, Sarma said Prime Minister Modi gifted Assam's renowned Manohari Gold Tea to the President of Indonesia, showcasing one of the state's finest and rarest tea varieties on an international platform.

The Chief Minister recalled that earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi had spent a night at the Manohari Tea Estate, where the premium tea is produced, and interacted with tea garden workers during his visit.

Sarma noted that Manohari Gold Tea is crafted from tender tea buds rather than leaves, making it exceptionally rare and prized for its distinctive flavour and premium quality. He described it as one of the world's finest teas and a symbol of Assam's rich tea heritage.