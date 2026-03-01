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PM Modi greets Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh on his birthday

PM Modi greets Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh a happy birthday. He conveyed his best wishes for the CM's health and ongoing success in public service.

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PM Modi greets Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 1, extended birthday greetings to Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and praised his leadership in the state.

 

In a post on X, the Prime Minister described Singh as an experienced leader who is at the forefront of promoting prosperity and good governance in Manipur.

 

“Birthday wishes to Manipur Chief Minister, Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh Ji. He is an experienced leader who is at the forefront of furthering prosperity and good governance for Manipur. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people,” Modi said.

 

Singh, who was sworn in as Chief Minister on February 4, turned 63 on Sunday, March 1.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Mar 01, 2026
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