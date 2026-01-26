PM Modi greets nation on 77th Republic Day, calls for renewed resolve towards ‘Viksit Bharat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 26, extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, urging citizens to reaffirm their collective commitment to building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ as India celebrates the spirit of its Constitution and democratic values.

In a message shared on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said that Republic Day, a symbol of India’s pride and honour, should infuse fresh energy and enthusiasm among citizens. He stressed that the occasion must strengthen the nation’s resolve to realise the vision of a developed India. “Greetings to all countrymen on Republic Day. This national festival, symbolising India’s pride and honour, should infuse new energy and enthusiasm, strengthening the resolve for Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi wrote.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950, marking the country’s formal transition into a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic. The day stands as a defining moment in India’s history, signifying the culmination of its long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance rooted in justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

The central celebrations are being held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand ceremonial parade. This year’s event carries added diplomatic significance, with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attending as Chief Guests, reflecting India’s deepening global partnerships.

Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to reflect India’s remarkable journey since Independence. According to the Ministry of Defence, the celebrations will present a powerful blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, the country’s unprecedented development, robust military capabilities, rich cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 am and will last approximately 90 minutes. It will commence with Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lay a wreath and lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to India’s fallen heroes. The Prime Minister, along with other dignitaries, will then proceed to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

As per tradition, the President of India, accompanied by the visiting European leaders, will arrive in the Traditional Buggy, escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. The National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute fired using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery system. The salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

A total of 30 tableaux—including 17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from various Ministries, Departments and Services—will roll down Kartavya Path. The tableaux will be showcased under the themes ‘Swatantrata Ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samriddhi Ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, highlighting India’s 150-year association with ‘Vande Mataram’ alongside the nation’s rapid progress driven by growing self-reliance across sectors, all woven together with its vibrant cultural heritage.