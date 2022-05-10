Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) super-specialty hospital in Guwahati's Bhangagarh district.

At the inauguration, the Union minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

At the event, Shah praised Chief Minister Sarma for transforming Assam. " Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a vision for the state, which Sarma ably carried out", he stated.

"PM Modi had a vision to develop Assam, and particularly Guwahati, into a healthcare centre in the Northeast," Shah remarked.

The newly opened hospital is reported to have cost Rs 200 crores to construct.