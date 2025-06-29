PM Modi hails BTR remarkable rise from turmoil to triumph in 'Mann ki Baat'

In the latest edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s Bodoland region, portraying it as a compelling example of peace, transformation, and youth empowerment. Once marred by violence and insurgency, Bodoland today stands tall as a model of unity and resurgence — a story that the Prime Minister shared in a poetic and evocative narrative that struck an emotional chord with listeners nationwide.

“Imagine this scene,” said PM Modi, painting a vivid picture. “The morning sun gently kisses the hills, spreading golden rays across the fields. Football players warm up to the sound of cheering voices. Every goal brings joy. You may wonder where this place is — friends, this is the new Bodoland.”

The Prime Minister emphasized how youth, once deprived of opportunities due to prolonged conflict, are now leading the charge towards a brighter future, especially through sports and community initiatives.

Lauding the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) for its successful organization of the Bodoland CEM Cup, PM Modi said the tournament has become more than a sporting event — it is now a celebration of unity, ambition, and change. With over 3,700 teams and nearly 70,000 players, including a large number of young girls, the tournament reflects the sweeping social and cultural progress Bodoland has achieved.

“These figures are not just numbers; they are the heartbeat of a rising Bodoland,” said the Prime Minister. “The region is fast earning its spot on the national sports map.”



Acknowledging the region’s tumultuous history, PM Modi spoke of the extraordinary resilience shown by Bodoland’s youth. He highlighted the inspiring journeys of footballers like Halicharan Narzary, Durga Boro, Apurba Narzary, and Manbir Basumatary, who have emerged as national icons, breaking barriers despite limited resources and challenging conditions.

“These young players are symbols of hope,” said the Prime Minister. “Their success stories echo across India, encouraging children to chase dreams with grit and determination.”

PM Modi’s tribute during Mann Ki Baat served not only to celebrate sports but also to spotlight Bodoland’s peaceful transformation. His words were welcomed with pride across Assam, particularly among youth and sportspersons in the Bodoland Territorial Region.