PM Modi hails Cabinet nod to compressed biogas scheme, Assam road project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of the GOBARdhan Scheme aimed at boosting compressed biogas (CBG) production and the sanctioning of a four-lane access-controlled highway between Guwahati and Tezpur in Assam.

The Cabinet approved the GOBARdhan Scheme with an outlay of Rs 23,731 crore to accelerate domestic production of compressed biogas using agricultural residue and municipal waste. The initiative seeks to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels while advancing India's clean energy goals.

Describing the decision as a step towards clean energy and rural development, Modi, in a post on X, said the scheme is expected to increase domestic CBG production nearly tenfold and create a stable ecosystem for investment and innovation.

He said the initiative would benefit farmers, cooperatives, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), women entrepreneurs and rural businesses. According to the Prime Minister, the scheme will also strengthen energy security and promote scientific waste management.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of a 135.871-km, four-lane access-controlled Guwahati–Tezpur corridor on National Highway-15 in Assam at a cost of Rs 8,970.20 crore.

Calling it a major infrastructure push for Assam, Modi said the project would reduce travel time, improve road safety and ease traffic congestion through the construction of bypasses at key locations.

The proposed corridor will include an emergency landing facility at Tezpur, along with bridges, flyovers, underpasses and service roads. Modi said the project would enhance connectivity across Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.