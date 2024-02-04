Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a mega public rally in Guwahati shortly today, a large crowd, expected to be over 2 lakh, has gathered at the venue of the Veterinary College Ground at Khanapara.

Scores of people, most of which include BJP workers and women beneficiaries of various schemes, have gathered at the venue where it is being touted that over 2 lakh people will watch PM Modi address the crowd today.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared photos of women dancing and making merry among the crowd at the venue as they await from PM Modi to arrive.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in and around Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati, Assam ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega public rally.

Preparations are under full swing ahead are almost complete ahead of PM Modi's arrival and security arrangements have been heightened as the PM would be inaugurating several projects worth crores today.

PM Modi reached Guwahati last evening and was welcomed with a a resounding welcome at the State Guest House, Koinadhara. The day began with the Prime Minister's early touchdown at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport, where he was greeted with enthusiasm by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, and other distinguished guests.

The airport premises came alive with the beats of traditional dance, showcasing the vibrant cultural tapestry of Assam. Notably, PM Modi's early arrival, initially scheduled for 7:30 pm, did not dampen the spirits of the large crowd that had gathered to extend their heartfelt greetings.

Adding to the festivities, thousands congregated in Khanapara in the evening to illuminate an awe-inspiring display of 1,00,000 diyas.