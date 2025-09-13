PM Modi in Guwahati, to pass through ‘Neem Corridor’ during Golaghat visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati on September 13 for a two-day visit to Assam, where he will attend a special tribute programme in memory of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika and unveil a series of major development projects.

Modi was received at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and cabinet ministers.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth more than ₹19,000 crore across the state.

As part of his itinerary, Modi will travel to Golaghat district on September 14. A special 2.6-km “Neem Corridor” lined with saplings has been prepared in Numaligarh to mark his passage to the Numaligarh Refinery.



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“On September 14, as the Hon'ble Prime Minister makes his way to the venue in Golaghat, he will be welcomed through the PM Neem Corridor - a 2.6km corridor planted with neem saplings,” he added, sharing a video clip of the stretch.



The ‘PM Neem Corridor’ is an initiative led by Khumtai (Golaghat district) MLA Mrinal Saikia, with the chief minister also planting a seed during his visit to Numaligarh last week to review preparations for Modi’s visit.



Saikia said the initiative is a step to spread awareness on environmental conservation and encourage youngsters towards it.

During the visit, he will inaugurate a bamboo-based ethanol plant worth over ₹5,000 crore and lay the foundation stone for a Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit with the capacity to produce 360 KTPA of propylene.

The visit is being seen as both a tribute to Assam’s cultural icons and a push for industrial expansion in the state.

