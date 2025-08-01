PM Modi to visit Assam on Sept 8 for Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on September 8 to inaugurate the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on August 1.

The PM will arrive first at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district and dedicate to the nation the bio-ethanol plant, set up at a cost of Rs 4,200 crore, he said.

He will then travel to Mangaldoi in Darrang district, where he will inaugurate the Guwahati-Ring Road, a bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Kuruwa and Narengi in Guwahati, and also lay the foundation stone of the Mangaldoi Medical College Hospital.

In the evening, he will arrive in Guwahati and inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of Assam’s cultural doyen Bhupen Hazarika, Sarma said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit Assam on August 29 to inaugurate the newly-constructed Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

Shah’s visit will include a convention of newly elected NDA panchayat members, where the members will be felicitated in a special programme.