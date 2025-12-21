PM Modi interacts with Assam students aboard Brahmaputra cruise during Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used a cruise on the Brahmaputra as the setting to underline student well-being on December 21, holding a live interaction with schoolchildren under the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ initiative during his Assam visit.

The Prime Minister spent about 45 minutes aboard the three-deck vessel M V Charaidew 2, speaking to 25 students selected from across the state. The session focused on managing examination pressure, maintaining mental health and adopting a balanced approach to learning.

The interaction took place after Modi arrived at the Guwahati Gateway Terminal of Inland Water Transport, recently inaugurated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, before proceeding to the ship via a floating bridge. Officials said the Prime Minister was seen engaging with students from the upper deck during the programme.

Security was tightened along the river stretch, with personnel from the river police, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force deployed since early morning. Ferry services on the Brahmaputra were suspended for two days from Saturday as part of the security arrangements.

Students attending the programme came from districts including Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Nalbari. They represented a mix of government, residential and private institutions such as Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas, PM Shri schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Assam Jatiya Bidyalay and Don Bosco institutions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Prime Minister’s river cruise could give a boost to Assam’s river tourism, similar to the increase in tourist footfall seen after Modi’s visit to Kaziranga last year.

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, launched in 2018, is held annually to help students cope with exam-related stress and encourage open discussion on academics, career goals and mental well-being.