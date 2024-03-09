Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Van Durga, the team of forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts in Kaziranga, protecting the forests and wildlife.

Taking to X, PM Modi praised the women forest guards and wrote, "Interacted with Van Durga, the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, bravely protecting our forests and wildlife. Their dedication and courage in safeguarding our natural heritage is truly inspiring".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an early morning jeep and elephant safari ride after spending a night at the World Heritage site of Kaziranga National Park, Assam.

PM Modi who spent the night in Kaziranga, took a safari early today morning to venture into the Kaziranga National Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome upon arriving in Assam's Golaghat ahead of spending the night in Kaziranga The people gathered to greet him, while a special cultural event was also on show.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Friday on a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore.

Modi reached Tezpur airport by a special flight, where he was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also read: PM Modi takes an early morning safari ride at Kaziranga, enamored by its wild beauty