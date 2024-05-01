Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the quintessential brand ambassador of the Assamese Gamosa during a spirited rally, underscoring the Prime Minister's profound impact on promoting Assamese culture beyond the state's borders.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma emphasized "Have you ever seen any Indian prime minister wearing Assamese traditional Gamosa instead of Narendra Modi? He is from Gujarat but whenever he visit other places, he always wears an Assamese Gamosa. Many people have started wearing Gamosa after seeing Modi Ji. Like any other product that has a brand ambassador, Narendra Modi is the brand ambassador of our Assamese Gamosa. Do you remember any former Indian Prime Minister spending a night in Kaziranga and taking an early ride to the park? But Narendra Modi did".

Highlighting Modi's efforts in amplifying Assamese culture on the global stage, Sarma noted the Prime Minister's recognition of the Bihu dance and the prestigious Bharat Ratna conferred upon legendary musician Bhupen Hazarika. With Modi's extensive visits to Assam—27 times during his tenure—the Chief Minister extolled his unparalleled commitment to the state, contrasting it with the actions of previous Prime Ministers.

Sarma further asserted that under his leadership, Assam has witnessed a significant reduction in violent incidents, including bomb blasts, shootings, and movements like the Bodo and Karbi movements. He attributed the prevailing peace and stability to Modi's adept handling of security concerns, asserting the waning influence of insurgent groups like ULFA in the region.