Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 16 commended the efforts of Assam's Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, for the launch of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan—an ambitious initiative aimed at planting one crore saplings across the state. In a letter to CM Sarma, PM Modi praised the project for its dedication to environmental preservation and the well-being of the people.

The Amrit Brikshya Andolan, a tree plantation drive, has garnered widespread attention for its commitment to increasing green cover across Assam. The campaign aligns with India's broader goals of achieving clean and sustainable growth while meeting climate targets. It also seeks to enhance the Jan Bhagidari (public participation) spirit, encouraging local communities to actively participate in environmental conservation.

PM Modi highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and historical significance of trees in India, referencing an ancient Sanskrit subhashita that translates to "trees purify the air and are helpful in driving away diseases." This sentiment underscores the importance of tree planting and protection, not just in Assam but across the nation.

The Prime Minister noted that initiatives like the Amrit Brikshya Andolan play a crucial role in advancing India's commitment to clean and green growth. They offer long-term benefits for environmental protection and the overall well-being of the people.

The project, undertaken in partnership with local communities, exemplifies the synergy between nature (Prakriti) and progress (Pragati), aligning with India's development model. By planting saplings, the initiative fosters a sense of ownership and environmental stewardship among the people, contributing to a healthier and greener future for Assam.

PM Modi conveyed his best wishes for the success of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan during the Amrit Kaal stating the positive impact it will have on the people of Assam in various ways.