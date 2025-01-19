Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on January 19, lauded Assam's 'Hathibandhu' initiative, highlighting its role in addressing the ongoing issue of man-elephant conflicts.

The initiative, a natural solution to reduce conflicts arising between human beings and elephants, has witnessed the successful planting of Napier grass across 30 hectares of private land in the districts of Nagaon and Karbi Anglong.

In response to PM Modi's acknowledgment of the initiative, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official X handle to express gratitude for highlighting it to the world.

A while back Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji spoke about the Hathibandhu initiative of Assam in his #MannKiBaat address.



The initiative is a natural solution to reduce man-elephant conflicts.



30 hectares of pvt land has been planted with napier grass in Nagaon & Karbi Anglong. pic.twitter.com/qTH3ideecK — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 19, 2025

He informed that the plantation has aided to the benefit of around 8,000 people which in turn helped both people and elephants.

"This plantation ensures elephants have a ready food source & has helped in reduction of crop raiding. Around 8,000 people have benefited from this initiative, which is a win win situation for both people and elephants," he stated.

During his address, PM Modi spoke at length of the 'incredible bond' between humans and animals and the stories detailing loyalty of animals.

Speaking about Nagaon, PM Modi said that the district is the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, further adding that "the region is home to a large number of elephants and was witnessing several incidents where herds of elephants destroyed crops."

PM Modi further informed that the farmers and villagers were troubled, but, they understood the plight of the elephants and launched 'Hathi Bandhu', a team of villagers who made an innovative attempt on about 800 bighas of barren land and planted Napier grass for elephants.