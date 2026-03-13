PM Modi launches railway, road projects for Kokrajhar, flags off new trains for Northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 launched several infrastructure projects for Assam’s Kokrajhar and flagged off three new train services connecting the Northeast with other parts of the country.

The Prime Minister addressed the programme virtually from Guwahati after bad weather prevented him from travelling to Kokrajhar, where he had been scheduled to attend a public gathering at Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr.

During the programme, Modi laid the foundation stone for a Periodic Overhaul Workshop at Bashbari in Parbatjhora subdivision of Kokrajhar district. The facility is expected to strengthen railway maintenance capacity and improve rail infrastructure in the region.

He also flagged off three new train services aimed at improving connectivity for the Northeast: the Kamakhya–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, Narangi–Agartala Express, and Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Express.

The Prime Minister further laid the foundation stones for four flyovers in Kokrajhar town, projects expected to ease traffic congestion and improve urban connectivity.

Among those present at the programme were Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Hagrama Mohilary, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and state ministers Urkhao Gwra Brahma and Jayanta Mallabaruah.