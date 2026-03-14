PM Modi launches Rs 23,550 crore development projects in Silchar to boost connectivity and growth in Barak Valley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 14, unveiled a series of major development projects worth approximately Rs 23,550 crore in Silchar, Assam, aimed at enhancing connectivity, infrastructure, and socio-economic growth in the Barak Valley and the broader North-East region.

During his visit, the Prime Minister performed the Bhoomi Poojan for the 166-km Shillong–Silchar high-speed corridor, an access-controlled four-lane greenfield project valued at around Rs 22,860 crore. The corridor is expected to cut travel time between Guwahati and Silchar from 8.5 hours to roughly 5 hours, significantly improving road connectivity in the region.

He also performed the Bhoomi Poojan for an elevated corridor on NH-306 from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari Point in Silchar (Phase-I), designed to reduce traffic congestion and strengthen links with neighbouring states including Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur.

Additionally, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a new College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj district, aimed at expanding agricultural education and research facilities.

Electrified railway lines, including the Badarpur–Silchar and Badarpur–Churaibari sections valued at around Rs 650 crore, were also dedicated to the nation, facilitating faster and environmentally sustainable train operations.

These initiatives are expected to boost regional development, improve mobility, and provide new opportunities for economic growth in Assam’s Barak Valley.